Thomas Partey picks up injury ahead of crucial World Cup qualifiers

Sports News of Sunday, 7 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Arsenal star Thomas Partey is injured and could miss Ghana's crucial World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa this month.



The Premier League side announced on Sunday that their midfielder is nursing a tight groin and is unavailable for selection against Watford.



Partey is said to have suffered the injury in training and has been home since November 4.



It is unknown whether he would be fit to honour Black Stars invitation for the important games next week.



Partey has been included in the Ghana squad for the must-win games for Ethiopia and South Africa on November 11 and 14 respectively.



Head coach Milovan Rajevac needs his best players for the games and Partey is certainly one. His potential absence could affect the team’s chances of progressing to the play-offs and staying on course to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.



Partey missed the first two games of the qualifiers due to injury and the Black Stars picked up just three points. He returned for the double-header against Zimbabwe and scored two great goals to help the team secure six points.



Black Stars will only qualify for the March playoffs if they beat Ethiopia in Johannesburg and South Africa in Cape Coast.



South Africa are top of the group, a point ahead of the Black Stars.