You are here: HomeSports2022 04 28Article 1525523

Sports News of Thursday, 28 April 2022

Disclaimer

Source: footballghana.com

Thomas Partey nowhere near fit-enough to play for Arsenal despite hitting the gym

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Thomas Partey Thomas Partey

Ghana international, Thomas Partey is nowhere near full fitness despite the positives derived from his latest gym video.

The Black Stars talisman has been out with an injury in the last few weeks after he felt discomfort in his thigh during the shocking 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace in the English Premier League.

Earlier this week, Thomas Partey has been seen in a video on Instagram working on the treadmill.

Although that gave fans the hope that the midfielder was close to making a return, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has shot that down.

“Yes, the news that we got after a lot of assessments is not great. It's not looking very positive for his availability this season, but we'll have to wait and see because he's trying to get back as quickly as possible, but at the moment we are not very optimistic about it,” the Arsenal manager said.

Due to the situation, Thomas Partey is not expected to make the Arsenal matchday squad this weekend when the team takes on West Ham United in the English Premier League on Sunday.

 

 

 

 

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Newsleading news icon

The police officer shot himself while on duty

Police investigate death of officer who allegedly shot himself while on duty in Accra

Businessleading business icon

Dr Akinwumi Adesina

AfDB Group chief garners strong global support for Africa

Entertainmentleading entertainment icon

Mr Eazi. Photo: Twitter/Public domain

Why Nigeria’s Mr Eazi is one of the most successful musician-entrepreneurs in Africa today

Africaleading africa news icon

This file photo shows a medical worker disinfecting a local Ebola treatment center

Second death reported in new Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Dr.Yaw Osei Adutwum is Minister of Education

‘From Gambaga to Accra’: A case for reimagining public high school education