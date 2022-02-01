Thomas Partey now Arsenal's highest earner after Aubameyang's move to Barcelona

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey is now the highest earner at Arsenal following the transfer of Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Barcelona.



Aubameyang was reportedly earning €350,000 per week which was the highest on Arsenal’s wage bill.



His departure to Barcelona on Monday, January 31, 2021 means that Thomas Partey and French striker Alexandre Lacazette who are both on €200,000 weekly wage are the highest earners at Arsenal.



Aubameyang joined Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund in 2018 and scored 92 goals in 163 games for Arsenal.



He is credited with playing a leading role in Arsenal’s FA Cup triumph in the 2019/2020 league season.



Partey on the other hand is in his third season with Arsenal after joining them from Atletico Madrid.



The 28-year-old is regarded as one of the senior members of the team with coach Mikel Arteta constantly charging him to lead on and off the pitch.



His form this season has not been impressive but Partey is hopeful of contributing to Arsenal’s top four bid.