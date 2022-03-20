Thomas Partey named man-of-the-match against Aston Villa

Sports News of Sunday, 20 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Thomas Partey has been named Arsenal man-of-the-match in the Gunners' narrow 1-0 win over Aston Villa in the English Premier League on Saturday, March 19, 2022.



The club via a post on Twitter on Sunday, March 20, made the announcement following a fan poll.



Partey beat competition from Bukayo Saka, Kieran Tierney, and Martin Odegaard to win the accolade.



The Ghanaian played the whole 90 minutes to ensure the Gunners are back to winning ways after the defeat to Liverpool in mid-week.



Saka scored the only goal in the game to help Arsenal earn the vital away win.



Partey, as he has been in recent games for the North London side, was at his best making 9 recoveries, 2 interceptions having 58 touches with a passing accuracy of 88%, according to FotMob.



Arsenal, following the win head into the international break, leading three points ahead of fourth-place contender Manchester United.



Partey will join his Black Stars teammates in the coming days ahead of Ghana's FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria.



The 28-year-old will captain the Black Stars due to skipper, Andre Dede Ayew's suspension.



Ghana have a double date against the Super Eagles on March 25 and March 29 as the two West African sides will battle it out for a spot at the World Cup in Qatar.



The first leg will take place in Ghana at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium while the return leg will come off at the Abiola stadium in Abuja.



