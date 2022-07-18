Thomas Partey models Arsenal's new away kit

Sports News of Monday, 18 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars deputy skipper, Thomas Partey has modelled Arsenal's new away kit for the 2022/2023 English Premier League season.



On Monday, July 18, 2022, Arsenal revealed a black-dominated kit with grey stripes on the sleeve via their social media accounts.



In club photos, Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, and Gabriel Martinelli modelled the jersey.



Images of Partey in the new kit surfaced online, with the Ghanaian midfielder posing with Martinelli.



Thomas Partey was in his element as Arsenal beat Everton 2-0 last Sunday. The Black Stars deputy captain played the first section of the match- 45 minutes.



Following the win over Everton in Baltimore the Gunners will Orlando City on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, before wrapping their USA tour in a friendly against Chelsea on Saturday.



