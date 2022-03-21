Thomas Partey meets Gabby Otchere-Darko ahead of Nigeria games, gifts him Arsenal jersey

Sports News of Monday, 21 March 2022

Thomas Partey arrives in Ghana



Partey to join Black Stars squad on Monday



Ghana to host Nigeria on Friday





Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey has gifted Gabby Otchere-Darko, the cousin of Ghana president, Nana Addo Dankwah Akuffo-Addo a signed Arsenal shirt.



Partey arrived in Ghana and upon his arrival paid a courtesy call on the lawyer leading member of the New Patriotic Party.



"His name is #ThomasPartey and he’s arrived and ready to clip the wings of the Eagle that is still green on the pitch as far as the Black Stars are concerned." Gabby tweeted with a picture of him and Partey holding an Arsenal jersey.



Patey, following the visit, will join his Black Stars teammates on Monday, March 21, 2022, to prepare for the Nigeria doubleheader.



Ghana have a double date against the Super Eagles on March 25 and March 29 as the two West African sides will battle it out for a spot at the World Cup in Qatar.



