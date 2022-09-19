Thomas Partey makes injury return for Arsenal in win over Brentford

Sports News of Monday, 19 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Thomas Partey made his return from injury for Arsenal in their win over Brentford in the English Premier League.



Partey, who picked up a thigh injury before the Gunners game against Fulham weeks ago started and lasted 78 minutes in the sides emphatic 3-0 win over Brentford at away on Sunday.



Goals from William Saliba, Gabriel Jesus and Fabio Vieira were enough for the Gunners to pick all points at stake.



The midfielder’s return from injury come as a huge boost for the Black Stars ahead of the pre-World Cup friendlies next week.



Ghana will take on Brazil and Nicaragua on September 23 and 27 respectively during the international break.



He was named in Otto Addo’s 29-man squad for the much-anticipated games.