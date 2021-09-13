Thomas Partey has a big responsibility at Arsenal – Mikel Arteta

Sports News of Monday, 13 September 2021
Arsenal coach, Mikel Arteta expects Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey, to be one of the leaders in the team and especially on matchdays on the pitch.
Thomas Partey joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid on the transfer deadline day after his £45m release clause was triggered in 2020.
Arsenal have had a difficult start to the 2021/2022 season after losing their first three consecutive games into the season.
Injuries have also not helped the Gunners as Thomas Partey have spent a lot of time on the sidelines due to injuries.
But Arteta expect a full-fit Thomas Partey to lead his team from the middle while Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leads from the attack because the Ghanaian was playing for a big team and had played in top competitions and tournaments.
“He has that winning culture because he has won a lot in the game already, and to have these kinds of players in the team is extremely important. So he has got a huge role to play in the team.”
“He is a player that has to be one of the leaders, he has to be the boss in midfield and one of the senior players that has to carry responsibility out of the young players and lead. We have been missing that big time,” the Arsenal head coach said to Goal.
Partey came off the bench over the weekend as he begins his recovery process in Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Norwich City at the Emirates Sports Stadium.