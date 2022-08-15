Thomas Partey hangs out with Stonebwoy in London

Sports News of Monday, 15 August 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Multiple-award-winning Ghanaian reggae-dancehall star, Stonebwoy, has been spotted in London hanging out with Arsenal star Thomas Partey.



The two Ghanaian icons hail from the same town in Accra and have been friends for a long, with Partey once walking onto the pitch with a Stonebwoy song in the background during his days at Atletico Madrid.



Partey is seen having a good time with the hitmaker.



The Ghana deputy captain presented an away Arsenal shirt to Stonebwoy in the video posted on social media.



Partey grew up in Ashaiman, a suburb in Greater Accra where the music icon also grew up. They are seen as the top stars in the town.



Stonebwoy is considered one of the best artists in Ghana and in Accra and has recently dropped 'therapy' which is making rounds on the airwaves.



