Sports News of Sunday, 25 September 2022

Source: ghanafa.org

Thomas Partey granted permission to fly to London for further assessment

Thomas Partey has been granted permission to travel back to London for further assessment.

The Arsenal man picked up a suspected knee injury on Friday minutes before the International friendly against Brazil.

The 29-year-old was set to start for the Black Stars but just a few minutes before kick-off was forced to withdraw after picking up a knock.

The 29-year-old was withdrawn as a precautionary measure and replaced by RCD Mallorca midfielder Baba Idrissu.

The Black Stars will play Nicaragua on Tuesday, September 27 after losing 3-0 to Brazil at Oceane in Le Harve on Friday night.

