Thomas Partey fit to face Liverpool after missing Ghana qualifiers

Sports News of Friday, 19 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey will be available this weekend when the Gunners face Liverpool in the Premier League.



Partey has fully recovered from a groin injury that forced his absence from the Ghana team in the recent international window.



The 28-year-old was absent when Ghana concluded their 2022 World Cup qualifiers second-round campaign last week with two games.



Ghana drew 1-1 with Ethiopia and beat South Africa 1-0 in Cape Coast to advance to the third and final round of the qualifiers



Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac had hoped to have Partey for the South Africa encounter but Arsenal and GFA decided that would be prudent for the midfielder to stay in London and recover fully from the injury.



He has been declared fit for Sunday’s match at Anfield and is expected to play a key role as Arsenal hope to continue their impressive run.



The Gunners are unbeaten in their last eight league games, recovering from their terrible start which saw record no win in first three games.



Partey was nursing an ankle injury at the time and played no part in the games the Gunners lost.