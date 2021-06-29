Thomas Partey finally handed preferred No.5 jersey at Arsenal

Sports News of Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey has finally been handed his favourite number 5 jersey at Arsenal ahead of next season.



Partey, who joined the Gunners from Atletico Madrid last summer for £45million had to settle for the number 18 jersey due to the fact that his preferred number had been taken up by Sokratis Papastathopoulos.



With the departure of the Greek star to Olympiacos, the deputy captain of the Black Stars is set to change jersey number ahead of the 2021/22 football season.



Thomas Partey excelled for Atletico Madrid with the number 5 jersey which prompted the Gunners to splash huge sums of money to sign him.



At the unveiling of his new jersey number, Partey said, “I like the No 5 because it's one of the most important numbers in the team and it is also a lucky number for me. It's the number I've worn for the past few years, so for me, it's one of the best numbers," Partey told the club's website.



The 28-year-old wears the same number for the Black Stars.



He is expected to be a key figure for the Gunners in the new season as Mikel Arteta plans to challenge for top positions.



