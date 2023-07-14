Thomas Partey features in Arsenal’s first pre-season match against Nurnberg

Sports News of Friday, 14 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Thomas Partey was in action for Arsenal on Thursday when the team played its first pre-season friendly match.



The Black Stars midfielder reported to his club for pre-season a week ago and has been training with his teammates despite reported interest from a number of clubs.



Today, Thomas Partey started in midfield when Arsenal faced off with German outfit Nurnberg in the first pre-season game for the English Premier League side.



In the game, the Black Stars midfield maestro bossed the midfield in the first half as Arsenal took a 1-0 lead.



It was all thanks to a strike from Bukayo Saka in the 7th minute after he was assisted by Ben White.



Following the substitution of Thomas Partey and some other players in the second half, the game turned a bit.



Nurnberg managed to equalise through Kanji Okunuki in the 63rd minute to force the match to end in a 1-1 stalemate.



After the game, fans of Arsenal on social media are pushing for Thomas Partey to stay at the club for the upcoming season.