Thomas Partey features in Arsenal 2-0 win against Leicester City

Sports News of Sunday, 31 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Thomas Partey was in action for Arsenal as they continued their resurgence.



The Gunners were hosted by Leicester City at the King Power on Saturday afternoon.



Mikel Arteta's side flew out of the traps at the King Power Stadium, taking a two-goal lead inside 18 minutes through Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhaes and livewire Emile Smith-Rowe.



Partey, who lasted the full duration of the game was impressive and dictated the midfield for the Gunners.



A seventh win in that unbeaten run of nine means Arsenal climb to fifth in the standings, above Leicester who drop to 10th, with the rest of the Premier League teams still to play this weekend.



Partey has so far made 8 appearances for the Gunners, scoring once in the process.