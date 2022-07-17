Thomas Partey features as Arsenal beat Everton in pre-season friendly

Sports News of Sunday, 17 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey was in action for Arsenal in their 2-0 win over Everton in a pre-season friendly game on Saturday in Baltimore.



Partey, who lasted the entire duration of the game was paired with Granit Xhaka in midfield, with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli on the flanks.



New summer signing Gabriel Jesus continued his impressive pre-season form by firing home from a 33rd-minute corner at the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.



Jesus, who scored twice against Nuremberg this month, helped set up Bukayo Saka for Arsenal's second.



Mikel Arteta's side will fly to Orlando on Sunday to begin the second leg of the USA Tour, where we take on Orlando City on Wednesday, before concluding the trip against Chelsea next weekend.



Back in the UK, Arsenal will face Sevilla in the Emirates Cup before the Premier League season kicks off on Friday, August 5.



Partey missed last Friday’s friendly against Nurnberg in Germany, however, the 29-year-old was named in Arsenal's squad that embarked on a pre-season tour of the United States.



The Ghanaian missed the run-in last season with a thigh injury but took part in a behind closed-doors friendly against Ipswich earlier this month.



His absence was hugely felt as the Gunner missed out on Champions League qualification to arch-rivals Tottenham by just two points.