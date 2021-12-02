Thomas Partey faces Ronaldo as Manchester United battle Arsenal

Sports News of Thursday, 2 December 2021

Arsenal are 5th in the EPL table



Manchester are 10th on the EPL table



Man utd-Arsenal kick of is 20:15 GMT





Ghana Star Thomas Partey will come face-to-face with football great Cristiano Ronaldo when Arsenal face Manchester United in the English Premier League at the Old Trafford in a Thursday night action.



Ghana's Thomas Partey will be expected to pull the strings for Arsenal whereas Cristiano Ronaldo lead the Red Devils at home.



The Gunners will expect Partey to replicate his monstrous performance the last time Arsenal visited Old Trafford. The North London side won the game by a lone goal.



A marvellous performance that announced Partey's presences in the Premier League after his 50million euros move from Atletico Madrid in 2020 summer.



A win for Arsenal opens 8 points gap between them and their opponents tonight. The North London side are fifth with 23 points, while Manchester United are 10th with 18 points.



Kick-off is set at 20:15 GMT