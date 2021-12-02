You are here: HomeSports2021 12 02Article 1414984

Sports News of Thursday, 2 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Thomas Partey faces Ronaldo as Manchester United battle Arsenal

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey celebrating a win over Manchester United Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey celebrating a win over Manchester United

Arsenal are 5th in the EPL table

Manchester are 10th on the EPL table

Man utd-Arsenal kick of is 20:15 GMT


Ghana Star Thomas Partey will come face-to-face with football great Cristiano Ronaldo when Arsenal face Manchester United in the English Premier League at the Old Trafford in a Thursday night action.

Ghana's Thomas Partey will be expected to pull the strings for Arsenal whereas Cristiano Ronaldo lead the Red Devils at home.

The Gunners will expect Partey to replicate his monstrous performance the last time Arsenal visited Old Trafford. The North London side won the game by a lone goal.

A marvellous performance that announced Partey's presences in the Premier League after his 50million euros move from Atletico Madrid in 2020 summer.

A win for Arsenal opens 8 points gap between them and their opponents tonight. The North London side are fifth with 23 points, while Manchester United are 10th with 18 points.

Kick-off is set at 20:15 GMT

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment