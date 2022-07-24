Thomas Partey drops masterclass as Arsenal thrash Chelsea in pre-season friendly

Sports News of Sunday, 24 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana midfielder, Thomas Partey was stunning for Arsenal in their 4-0 convincing win over Chelsea in a pre-season friendly on Saturday.



Partey, who was replaced in the 72nd minute of the game put up an impressive display as he helped the Gunners cruise to a comfortable victory at Orlando's Camping World Stadium.



New summer signing Gabriel Jesus struck his fourth goal in an Arsenal shirt following his summer transfer from Manchester City with a clever dinked finish from a Granit Xhaka pass after 16 minutes.



Capitalizing on another sloppy giveaway from a below-par Chelsea, a determined Arsenal team made it 2-0 in the 36th minute when Martin Odegaard produced a neat turn and finish.



Chelsea came close to reducing their deficit right before half-time when Mason Mount struck a post with a fine effort from the angle on the right of the box.



After the recess, Bukayo Saka tapped in a third from a rebound following Mendy's save from Granit Xhaka's volley before Albert Sambi Lokonga added the gloss with an injury-time header.