Thomas Partey dines with Gabby Otchere-Darko after Arsenal's victory over Everton

Ghanaian Politician, Gabby Otchere-Darko, and Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey celebrated the Gunners' final day win over Everton at a dinner party in the UK.



Arsenal wrapped up their season with a 5-1 hammering of the Toffees at the Emirates sports stadium.



Gabby via his Twitter handle shared images of the dinner held to celebrate the team's 'progressive season'.



"My son, Jasper, and I had the privilege of joining Thomas Partey, his dad, Jacob Teye Partey, and others for dinner last night to celebrate the 5-1 victory and the end of, evidently, a progressive season under Arteta. @samuel_zigah," he tweeted along with images from the dinner.



Thomas Partey, who took part in the team's final training session prior to the match could not make the matchday squad.



During the game, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Cedric Soares, and Gabriel Magalhaes were all on the scoresheet to climax the campaign with a smashing victory.



Despite the win, Arsenal failed to secure qualification for UEFA Champions League football next season. The win could only guarantee them a 5th place on the English Premier League table.



