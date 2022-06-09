You are here: HomeSports2022 06 09Article 1556756

Sports News of Thursday, 9 June 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Thomas Partey changes name to Yakubu after marrying Muslim Moroccan girlfriend

Thomas Partey with Sara Bella Thomas Partey with Sara Bella

Arsenal star midfielder Thomas Partey has changed his name to Yakubu following his recent marriage to Moroccan Sara Bella.

The Ghana international converted to Islam prior to marrying Bella, who is a Muslim, the DailyMail reported.

The midfielder will, however, continue to be known as Partey when he plays for Arsenal and Black Stars. He will also wear the name Thomas on the back of his shirt.

"I have a girl I love, I know my side chicks will leave me but it's no problem," he joked in an Instagram video posted by Ghanaian journalist Nana Aba Anamoah, as quoted by Pulse.

"I grew up with Muslims so at the end of the day it's the same thing. I'm already married and my Muslim name is Yakubu.”

Partey, who was raised as a Christian, become a Muslim in March this year because of Bella.

A photo of him in London with a Sheikh went viral on social media, showing the pair holding the Quran, Islam's holy book.

Partey played just 26 times for Arsenal in all competitions last season due to injury and suspension.

A hamstring injury suffered in a 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace on April 4 ended his season, and the Gunners missed out on finishing in the top four to bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

