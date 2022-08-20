Thomas Partey and other African players to watch this weekend

Sports News of Saturday, 20 August 2022

Source: goal.com

GOAL previews the continent’s stars expected to feature for their respective clubs around the world this weekend



Arsenal are one of the only two sides to still unblemished after two Premier League games, a run Thomas Partey and his colleagues hope to continue on Saturday tea-time.



In the big game to be held in England, Mohamed Salah will look to rub salt into Manchester United’s wounds when they travel to Old Trafford.



In Ligue 1, Achraf Hakimi has looked in fine form at the start of the season and another appearance at right wing-back is expected when Paris Saint-Germain do battle with Lille.



Yves Bissouma



The Mali midfielder has had to make do with substitute appearances in both Premier League games for Tottenham Hotspur, but he could start when Wolverhampton Wanderers visit the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.



Bissouma was one of the better players in Spurs’ 2-2 draw at Chelsea on Sunday so Antonio Conte could trust him from the start against Bruno Lage’s team.







Wolves won the corresponding fixture of last season, so the North London side will approach this one with motivation to set the record straight after that defeat in February.



Thomas Partey







Arsenal travel to Bournemouth expected to claim maximum points for the third time from three games in 2022-23.



Partey has had a good start to the campaign in the middle of the park, and the Ghana superstar is expected to keep his place in Mikel Arteta’s XI for the trip to the Vitality Stadium.



After last week’s hammering at Manchester City, Scott Parker’s team will strive for a response against the other Premier League outfit with a 100 percent record.



Mohamed Salah







An indifferent start to the new campaign leaves Liverpool already four points adrift of Manchester City and they need a strong performance against beleaguered Manchester United aiming for their first points of the campaign.



Salah was in amazing form in the corresponding fixture last season, scoring a stunning hat-trick in the Reds’ 5-0 annihilation of their fierce rivals.



With Erik ten Hag’s men in awful form, Liverpool’s star will believe they are there for the taking yet again after a pair of defeats in 2022-23.



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang







Aubameyang came off the bench in Barcelona’s disappointing goalless game with Rayo Vallecano last time out.



While the forward’s future is uncertain, the Gabon international ought to play off the bench in Sunday’s game in San Sebastian.



Barca have won the last three games between the clubs, claiming 1-0 and 6-1 victories on the road in that run, with Aubameyang netting the only goal in April’s meeting.



Sadio Mane







It was an underwhelming home bow for Mane who missed his big chance to score in Bayern Munich’s 2-0 success over Wolfsburg last week.



Indeed, the arrival from Liverpool will aim to get back on the scoring trail in Sunday evening’s game at already struggling Bochum.



The second-bottom side have lost two from two, undoubtedly giving Bayern a higher chance of claiming a third Bundesliga win on the trot.



Achraf Hakimi







Hakimi and his Paris Saint-Germain teammates head into Sunday’s game with Lille expected to win and get Christophe Galtier a win against his former club.



The Morocco wing-back has had a strong start to the season playing in his best role and is set to continue at wing-back on Sunday.



PSG won 5-1 in the corresponding fixture last season, and a similar result will be gratifying for the Ligue 1 favourites.