Thomas Partey and Tariqe Fosu return to Black Stars camp

Sports News of Thursday, 10 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey and Brentford winger Tariqe Fosu have rejoined the Black Stars in camp ahead of their friendly clash with Ivory Coast.



Tarique Fosu was axed from the team after reporting late for training ahead of the Morocco game whiles Thomas Partey was said to have been granted a request to deal with family issues following widespread rumours that he was sacked for also reporting late for camp.



In the absence of the two players, the Black Stars lost by a lone goal to Morocco in a friendly match in Rabat on Tuesday.



However, the return of the two England-based players is a booster for the team who are preparing to face their neighbours, Ivory Coast, in a friendly match at the Cape Coast stadium.



The two players were spotted at training with the Black Stars beaming with smiles.



