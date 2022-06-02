Thomas Partey and Kassim Nuhu support Black Stars in 2023 AFCON qualifier opener

Sports News of Thursday, 2 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana duo of Thomas Partey and Kassim Nuhu were spotted at the Cape Coast Stadium ahead of the Black Stars’ opening match in the qualifiers to the 2023 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



The June 1, 2022 contest was played under floodlights as part of games to be played in the first round of matches in Group E of the qualifiers for next year’s AFCON scheduled to be staged in Ivory Coast.



The Black Stars won the game 3 - 0 with all the goals coming in the second half.



Ghana having performed terribly at the 2021 AFCON is aiming to secure a ticket to play at the next tournament to have the chance to make amends.



Now with a new head coach in Otto Addo, there is a new feel about the Black Stars with several new players coming in to augment the squad.



Before kickoff, the GFA tweeted a photo of Thomas Partey and Kassim Nuhu are at the Cape Coast Stadium to cheer on the team.



While Thomas Partey is missing in action due to an injury, Kassim Nuhu missed out on a call-up as he was not invited by Coach Otto Addo.



