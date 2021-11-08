Thomas Partey a doubt for Ghana’s World Cup qualifiers after suffering injury

Sports News of Monday, 8 November 2021

Source: 3news.com

Thomas Partey’s involvement in Ghana’s upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifiers is in doubt after Arsenal confirmed the midfielder is injured.



Arsenal confirmed Partey suffered a tight groin in training on Thursday. As a result, he missed the Premier League victory against Watford on Sunday afternoon.



After the match, Arteta was asked about Partey joining up with Ghana. “He’s got a muscle injury, let’s take it day by day,” Arteta replied.



Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac named 28 players including Partey for the crucial games against Ethiopia and South Africa this month, but he may not be available.



Ghana are second in Group G topped by South Africa. This means they must win both games to qualify for the play-offs and Partey’s possible absence could affect the team.



Partey, who missed the first two games in the qualifiers due to injury, returned for the double-header against Zimbabwe last month and scored in Cape Coast and Harare.