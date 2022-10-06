Thomas Partey: The classy lifestyle of Arsenal’s £45 million midfielder

Sports News of Thursday, 6 October 2022

Source: goal.com

Arsenal triggered Thomas Partey’s £45 million release clause on the transfer deadline day of 2020 to secure his signature from Atletico Madrid.



With that move, the Ghana international received a £250,000-a-week salary, making him the third highest-paid player at the club after Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at that time.



Some would argue that the midfield trojan was used to an expensive lifestyle before leaving the Spanish elite division.



GOAL brings you the deluxe lifestyle of the 29-year-old.



Partey a fashion freak?



Though a no-nonsense midfielder on his day, albeit, Partey is classy when it comes to fashion.



Looking simple and cute in the outfit below, you just must love the Ghana star.



