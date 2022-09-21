Thomas Partey, Inaki Williams named in Ghana-Brazil combine XI

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 September 2022

Ghana face Brazil in what promises to be an intriguing pre-World Cup friendly in France on Friday, September 23, 2022.



The games will be filled with superstars who need no introduction to football fans across the world. Also, young talents with so much potential and a high ceiling are expected to make their mark in the game.



Brazil will walk into the match with a galaxy of stars while Ghana will look to rely on a few big names in their team to make the difference.



Out of the two sets of the quality squad, GhanaWeb put together a combined eleven with Brazil dominating the lineup.



Alisson



The Liverpool goalkeeper is miles ahead of the goalkeeping options of both Brazil and Ghana. Therefore, he takes the number one spot.



Tariq Lamptey



Brazil have a strong squad, but they are missing a reliable right fullback. Hence, Ghana's Denis Odoi and Tariq Lamptey appear as the right choice for the position.



Lamptey gets the nod over Odoi in that regard. The Brighton full-back on a good day is every coach's choice for the position.



Thiago Silva



Thiago Silva is the first name on the list for the centre-back position, ahead of the others.



The Chelsea defender is highly rated and is regarded as one of the greatest centre-backs to have played the beautiful game.



Marquinhos



Thiago will be partnered with Marquinhos, who has consistently proven to be one of the best in the business.



Alex Sandro



Brazil's Alex Sandro gets the nod in the left-back position due to his experience.



He is also the best amongst the left-back options in both squads.



Thomas Partey



Thomas Partey secures a place in the combine eleven without a spin of thoughts.



For both Arsenal and Ghana, he is the main man and whenever he is not around his team fumble.



Casemiro



Brazil midfielder, Casemiro may be out of form but there is no doubt that the Manchester United man deserves a place in the team.



He and Partey in a double pivot role will be one to watch.



Neymar



Neymar slots into the team as the skimmer. He is Brazil's all-time top scorer and needs no introduction regarding the quality he brings to the fore.



He seems to be back in form and has already bagged a combined 19 goals and assists in all competitions(11 goals, 8 assists).



Inaki Williams



Black Stars striker, Inaki Williams will lead the line. He has pace to run in behind defenders and also has good hold-up play.



Although he has scored just two goals, he stands out and poses more threats than the typical strikers in both squads.



Vinicius



The Real Madrid youngster has established himself as one of the best U-23 players in the World.



Many rate him as one of the big names to lead the new generation of talented footballers.



He has been flying for Real Madrid this season, scoring five goals in all competitions.



He picks up the left flank in the team.



Mohammed Kudus



Mohammed Kudus has been the star man for Ajax this season. He has scored 6 goals in 7 appearances, showing much potential and therefore deserves a place in the team.



Due to Kudus' versatility, he takes the right wing of the team.









