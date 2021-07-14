Thomas Partey, Eddie Nketiah feature in Arsenal preseason defeat to Hibernia

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 July 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Arsenal's pre-season preparations got off to a losing start as they were beaten 2-1 by Hibernian at Easter Road.



The Gunners, who included Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Willian, Eddie Nketiah and Ainsley Maitland-Niles in their starting line-up, were behind in the 21st minute as Martin Boyle pounced on goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo's error to hand Hibs the lead.



Half-time substitutes Nicolas Pepe and Thomas Partey both went close to an equaliser in the early stages of the second half, but Hibs capitalised on more defensive frailties from Arsenal as Daniel Mackay added a second.



Arsenal spurned a late opportunity as Kevin Dabrowski brilliantly kept out Pepe's penalty, but the Gunners did eventually get their goal as Emile Smith Rowe turned home Hector Bellerin's cross.



However, it wasn't enough to stop defeat as Hibernian held on for victory in what was a much-needed workout for Mikel Arteta's side.



Arsenal's pre-season continues on Saturday when they face Scottish champions Rangers (kick off 2pm), while Hibernian are back in action on Friday at Raith Rovers (kick-off 7pm).



Nketiah, who has been linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium this summer, was handed an early chance to impress but the England U21 striker, who was one-on-one with former Gunners goalkeeper Matt Macey, fired the ball wide of the target.



