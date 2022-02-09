Thomas Boakye enjoys HBK's training camp in Portugal

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Thomas Boakye is in his fifth season in the league and will play in his 149th match for HBK's men's squad tomorrow. During his first visit to Portugal, he appreciates the training camp.



He joined HBK in 2018 after previously representing Ostersund FK and Varbergs Bois in Sweden. He has remained in the league, and he has played every minute of the season's first three games.



"Tomorrow I will play the first half," says Thomas.



This is the first time the Ghanaian has been in Portugal.



"This is very nice. This is the first time I'm in Portugal and we're having a great time. We live very much the sea and I like to walk along the beach. I have not bathed because it is too cold in the sea," says Thomas just before he looks at the thermometer which shows 19 degrees (compared to 6 degrees in Halmstad).



Last Saturday was a match against FC Copenhagen, a match that ended in a 1-2 loss.



"We make a very strong match and good performance. Unfortunately, we got a shit penalty against us. Otherwise the judges do not want to blow but it is more "continue, continue". Otherwise, everyone should be happy that we have worked hard in HBK's philosophy, but now we focus on the next match.



Yesterday there was no football training but on Monday morning they were back on the beautiful green surface.



"We had football training this morning where we started with attacking play, then possession and then seven against seven. We usually have two workouts a day and we work well,"



On Tuesday, a match against Valerenga Football from Norway awaits.



"We have today looked at their attacking play. They are good possession and a great attacking game. They are also aggressive and will push us hard. Magnus has told us that it is important to pass the ball quickly and help each other," says Thomas Boakye in conclusion.