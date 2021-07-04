'This will definitely be my last stop' - KP Boateng to retire at Hertha Berlin

Sports News of Sunday, 4 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Former Black Stars midfielder, Kevin-Prince Boateng has announced that he will end his professional football career at Hertha Berlin.



Boateng made a return to the club on a one-year deal in the on-going transfer window.



The 34-year-old began his career at the Olympiastadion before moving to Tottenham Hotspur in July 2007.



He returned to Hertha Berlin as a free agent after leaving AC Monza following the expiry of his contract.



"This will definitely be my last stop. I don't know how long it will take, but it will be enough," Boateng told Bild.



"A year and a half ago, we started talking intensively with Hertha. Michael Preetz wasn't that convinced what was okay. He could only have called me back once. Then came Fredi (Bobic), then it was easier.



"I said, 'I only have one dream. I want to put on my jersey again in the Olympic Stadium' 'Then we will do everything we can to make this dream come true’."



He added, "I know I have to knuckle down. The Bundesliga's a more athletic league than it was, the lads are younger - they don't stop running. Luckily, my positional play is good."



"There are some talented players here, but it's a young team that needs leadership. I know all too well that talent alone isn't enough. I learnt that, especially in Milan. The dressing room was full of superstars. That's when I knew that if you don't work hard, you won't play.



"I certainly haven't come here and said: 'I'm Prince Boateng, I have to play every game’."



Boateng has previously played for Borussia Dortmund, Portsmouth, Genoa, AC Milan, Schalke 04, Las Palmas, Eintracht Frankfurt, Sassuolo, Barcelona, Fiorentina and Besiktas.



