'This season has thought me a lot' – Monaco forward Myron Boadu

Sports News of Monday, 9 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana target Myron Boadu says he has leanrt a lot in the ongoing French Ligue 1 campaign.



The 21-year-old who joined AS Monaco from AZ last summer for 17 million euros had a difficult start to life at the club.



Since joining the club, the former AZ Alkmaar forward has bagged four goals and provided one assists in 27 Ligue 1 games.



According to him, he got overly frustrated after missing a clear-cut chance at the beginning of the season.



"I think this season has taught me a lot," Boadu continues. "Now I just want to keep on scoring goals and I hope I can”



“At the beginning of my time here I got overly frustrated when I missed an opportunity, while now I'm like 'Okay, you missed this one, but the next one is going' in, and if you miss the next one, the next one goes in."



Myron Boadu who has capped only once for the Dutch national team is still eligible to play for Ghana.



He scored on his debut when they walloped Estonia 5-0 in the European qualifiers in 2018.