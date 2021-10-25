This is the right moment for me to score first Arsenal goal – Thomas Partey

Sports News of Monday, 25 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international midfielder Thomas Teye Partey believes it is the right time for him to score his first Arsenal goal.



The 28-year-old headed in a cross from Emile Smith Rowe to shoot the Gunners in the lead against Aston Villa last Friday becoming the first Ghanaian player to score a goal for the North London club in the Premier League.



Aubameyang’s rebound from the penalty spot and Smith-Rowe’s deflected shot ensured that Arsenal picked a 3-1 win over Aston Villa.



“The team knew what to do we had to keep fighting and keep our intensity. At the end with the quality we have we are able to get results.



"All the team was frustrated and we wanted a win. That was the mentality we brought to this game today and we were able to get our result.



"I've been waiting for this moment for a long time. I think it was the right moment to have it and I'm very happy.