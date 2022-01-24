This is the best performance I have seen – Kotoko's coach reacts to Medeama win

Sports News of Monday, 24 January 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko trainer Prosper Narteh Ogum has expressed his delight about the performance of his players during their clash with Medeama on Sunday.



The Porcupine Warriors inflicted a 1-0 win over the Yellow and Mauves on home turf in matchday 14 of the Ghana Premier League.



The two-time African Champions currently sit top of the table with 30 points.



“I think I saw the best out of my team today, we were very patient on the ball, we saw a lot of the ball, we made intelligent decisions on the ball, we created a lot of spaces on the field of play and we utilized those spaces, I’m impressed” he said after the game.



“I think this is the best performance I have seen especially in the first half we were actually dominant and controlled the tempo and the temperament of the game, we were just on top of the game”.