‘This is really a joke of the era’ - Ethiopia FA denies talks with Wahab Adams over nationality switch

Sports News of Saturday, 5 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The Ethiopian Football Federation has denied talks with Ghanaian defender Wahab Adams over nationality switch.



Wahab in an interview with Kumasi-based Light FM claims the Ethiopian FA has contacted him to switch nationality to play for the national team.



“Yes, since joining Wolkite city club in Ethiopia my performance has been fantastic and the Ethiopian fa have approached me to naturalize for them and am considering my future,” he said.



But in a post sighted by Footballghana.com, Bahiru Tilahun, who is the secretary of the Ethiopia Football Federation has described the former Asante Kotoko claim as ‘joke of the era’



“I saw from some posts that this guy [Wahab Adams] said as Ethiopian Football Federation approached him to play for the Ethiopian National team. This is really a joke of the era. Never happened, will never happen. This is insulting for us”, Tilahun posted on Twitter.



The 28-year-old currently plies his trade for Ethiopian outfit Wolkite City FC after leaving Asante Kotoko last year.