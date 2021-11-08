'This is our city': Asante Kotoko after beating Bechem United in Kumasi

Sports News of Monday, 8 November 2021

Asante Kotoko SC is happy to have won their first home game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium against Bechem United on matchday two of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League.



The Porcupine Warriors gave their fans a 2-0 victory against the Hunters thanks to two late goals from captain Ismail Ganiyu and striker Samuel Boateng.



Asante Kotoko’s game against Bechem United at the Baba Yara Sports stadium was the first game in over a year as the record holders of the Ghana Premier League played all their home games in the 2020/2021 season in Accra and Obuasi.



This was because of the renovation works that the government was doing at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.



"???????????????? ???????? ???????????? ????????????????! ????????'???????? ???????????????? ????????????????????????????????! Thank you for your magnificent support yesterday, ????????????????????????????????????????... Yɛ Yɛ Dɔm!!" the club wrote on their Twitter page after beating Bechem United.



The Porcupine Warriors currently occupy the Ghana Premier League table with six points after two games followed by King Faisal FC.



