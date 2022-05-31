This is one of the worst - Manasseh Azure passes damning verdict on Ghana's jersey for World Cup

Sports News of Tuesday, 31 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana qualify for World Cup



Ghanaians react to Puma jersey for World Cup



Otto Addo to lead Ghana to World Cup



Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has run the rule on the design of Ghana’s jersey for the 2022 World Cup.



Manasseh like some other Ghanaians on social media is not impressed by the quality of the design which went viral on Monday, May 30, 2022.



In a social media post, Manasseh disclosed his dislike for the jersey which is set to go on sale in the coming weeks.



“Do we have a say in the design of our jersey? This is one of the worst designs in living memory,” he tweeted.



The new home jersey is an all-white with the black star in the middle of the Puma and Ghana Football Association logo.



Also, the sleeves and the neck of the jersey have the Ghanaian colors.



It was made with 100% recycled polyester with dryCELL sweat-wicking technology to keep the players dry and comfortable throughout the 90 minutes and beyond – no matter the time, pitch, place or weather condition.



The price of the jersey as advertised on the puma is 70 euros whiles the pre-match jacket is priced at 80 euros.



