This is jealousy they just want to destroy my name - AshGold President on match fixing charge

Sports News of Sunday, 26 September 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

President of AshantiGold SC, Dr. Kwaku Frimpong says that he has done nothing wrong amid the charge of his involvement in match-fixing allegations.



The AshGold President alongside his CEO son Emmanuel Frimpong have both been slapped with charges of match manipulation in their matchday 34 clash against Inter Allies at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.



The image of the Ghana Premier League was dented when the miners defeated Inter Allies 7-0 in their matchday 34 clash at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.



Captain and defender for Inter Allies revealed after the game that he deliberately scores two own goals in order to foil a bet placed on the match.



As the betting syndicate had planned a fixed result of 5-0 in favour of the home side AshantiGold in the match.



The defender who has also been charged for his role in the whole facade faces a lengthy ban from football for his involvement.



Speaking in an interview with BBC Africa, club President of the miners Dr. Kwaku Frimpong says his side have done nothing wrong as they scored five goals which happen in football and the Inter Allies player decided to score two own goals.



'We have not done anything bad because we always beat people 4-0, 5-0 or 5-4," Ashanti Gold president Kwaku Frimpong told BBC Sport Africa.



"We beat them five and their defender [Musah] scored two himself. I think they have to put the blame on the guy who scored himself because it's unprecedented.



"So why do we have to blame Ashanti Gold? This is jealousy and they just want to destroy my name. I have not talked to any president or any club. We have done nothing."



Ghana's Football Association (GFA) will adjudicate the cases after requesting statements of defence, all of which are expected to have been received by Monday 27 September



"Our football has been attacked by faceless cowards," GFA boss Okraku said last month. "It is my responsibility and that of the executive council to defend the passion of the nation.



"Everybody who has played a part [in match-fixing relating to betting] will face it."