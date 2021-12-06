This is a different King Faisal - Alhaji Grusah after beating Kotoko

Sports News of Monday, 6 December 2021

This is a different King Faisal - Alhaji Grusah brags after beating Kotoko



King Faisal beat Kotoko in Kumasi derby



Faisal tire with Kotoko at the top of the table



Alhaji Grusah showered praises on hattrick hero Zubairu Ibrahim



Alhaji Grusah, owner of King Faisal was hyped after the club’s derby win over Asante Kotoko in a match-day six fixture of the Ghana Premier League.



The bankroller said that the team’s performance against Kumasi Asante Kotoko was a reflection of their nature.



Zubairu Ibrahim,17, and Mawuli Wayo did all the damage in an entertaining top of the table clash that produced 5 goals. Mawuli assisted all the goals. The match ended 3-2 in favour of Faisal.



Zubairu scored a hat-trick, two in the first half and the other in the second half. Kotoko new boy, George Mfegue netted a brace in the second half to reduce the deficit.



"This is a different King Faisal. In this country, we have a striker you can compete with any player. That is Zubaru. I told TV3 (that) without Ibrahim we are going to beat Kotoko, without Sarkodie we are going to beat Kotoko and we beat them. This is King Faisal. This year we will rise the team to win the trophy, Insha Allah."



Kotoko loanees, Osman Ibrahim and Emmanuel Sarkodie missed the game due to contractual terms.



Osman has been impressive for Faisal since the start of the season with 3 goals in 4 games and won the club's player of the month as a result.



King Faisal following the win goes level with Asante Kotoko at the top of the table with 13 points each.