'This is a big win' - Great Olympics star Maxwell Abbey reacts to Black Stars invite

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Great Olympics forward Maxwell Abbey Quaye has described his maiden Black Stars invite as a 'big win'.



The in-form striker was named in coach Milovan Rajevac's 30-man squad for next year's Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



And he is one of the four players, including Real Tamale United captain David Abagna, earning a call up for the first time.



"Seeing my name in this provisional list is a big win, all thanks to God, coach Daniel Annor Walker, management of this great team, my team members, the lovely fans and every single person supporting me," he wrote on Twitter. "At least my hard work is being recognized. We hope for the best," he added.



Abbey Quaye will join 29 other players for camping in Qatar before the team will be pruned to a 28-man squad for AFCON 2021.



He is part of five local players currently in the team.



