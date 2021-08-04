This is a big step for me - Ghanaian Myron Boadu after joining French giants Monaco

Sports News of Wednesday, 4 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Netherlands striker Myron Boadu has described as a 'big step' and 'feels a lot of pride' following his transfer to Monaco.



Boadu has signed a five-year contract worth a reported 17 million euros (+ bonus), which the French giants would pay Al Alkmaar in five instalments.



“This is a big step for me and I feel a lot of pride in committing to AS Monaco. I would like to thank the club for the trust placed in me. AS Monaco is coming off a successful season with a return to the European Cup.



I know that here, young players like me have everything they need to progress. My goal is to integrate as quickly as possible and to bring my qualities to the team. I can’t wait to start this new adventure," Boadu said.



Boadu, whose father is a Ghanaian, was trained at AZ Alkmaar, a club he joined in 2013.



After five years, he signed his first professional contract with the club and made his debut in the Eredivisie on 6 May 2018 in a 6-0 win over PEC Zwolle.



He scored his first professional goal against NEC Breda (5-0) shortly afterwards, at the age of 17.



At the age of 20, Myron Boadu has already scored 38 goals (18 assists) in 88 games with Alkmaar, including 21 games in European competition (6 goals and 7 assists).



At Monaco, he will be able to meet his former teammate Calvin Stengs on the sixth day of Ligue 1, whom he could have joined in Nice. According to reports, Nice tried to gazump Monaco in signing Boadu.