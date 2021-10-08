Thirty eight elite female referees undergo training at Prampram

Sports News of Friday, 8 October 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Ghanaian elite female Referees and Assistant Referees began their four-day Physical and Technical Instructor’s course at the Ghanaman Technical Centre of Excellence at Prampram on Wednesday.



The purpose of the training course is to prepare the female Referees for the new season ahead.



A retired FIFA referee Jean-Baptist Bultynck from Belgium (Fitness/Physical) and Gladys Lengwe, an international football referee from Zambia (Technical) are the course instructors.



The training is expected to end on Saturday, October 9, 2021.



The course is under the supervision of elite FIFA/FIFA Referees Instructor Lim Kee Chong, GFA Referees Manager Alex Kotey and the Referees Committee Chaired by Christine Zigah.