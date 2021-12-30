Thirteen players in camp as Black Stars step up preparations for AFCON in Doha

Sports News of Thursday, 30 December 2021

Source: GNA

A total of 13 players are currently in Black Stars camp as they step up preparations towards next month's TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations to be held in Cameroon.



Veteran defender Jonathan Mensah, Benjamin Tetteh, Joseph Paintsil and Richmond Boakye Yiadom joined the team's training session on Tuesday.



Nine players opened the team's camp on Monday at the Aspire Academy grounds in Doha as head coach Milovan Rajevac took his men through some series of warm-up drills.



The team is expected to play a friendly in Qatar on Tuesday but the match had to be canceled due to the unavailability of players, especially with the extension of the reporting date from December 27, 2021 to January 3, 2022.



However, the scheduled friendly against African giants Algeria on January 5, 2022 would be played after which the team would depart for Cameroon.



The England based six-man contingent including Thomas Partey, Daniel Amartey, Jordan Ayew, Andy Yiadom, Joseph Wallocot and Baba Rahman are expected to join the team in the coming weekend.



Milovan Rajevac is expected to announce his final squad on Thursday, December 30, 2021 with some key players including Kudus Mohammed set to miss out on the tournament due to injury.



Players currently in camp:



Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati-zigi, Richard Attah.



Defenders/Midfielders: Alexander Djiku, Mubarak Wakaso, David Abagna, Daniel Kofi Kyereh, Gideon Mensah, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Jonathan Mensah, Joseph Paintsil.



Strikers: Richmond Boakye Yiadom, Benjamin Tetteh, Maxwell Abbey Quaye.