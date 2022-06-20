‘They’ve given me false promises’ - Dauda Mohammed explains why he wants to leave Anderlecht

Sports News of Monday, 20 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international Dauda Mohammed has explained why he wants to end his stint with Belgian giants, Anderlecht this summer.



The 24-year-old who is under contract at Anderlecht until 2023 spent last season on loan with FC Cartagena.



He enjoyed an amazing season, scoring 9 goals in 35 appearances in the Spanish second-tier.



In an interview with Angel TV, the former Kotoko forward expressed desire to leave the Belgian club permanently due to false promises on the part of the club.



“As of now, I don’t care if Anderlecht is interested in me or not because I have gotten to a point where I would want to leave the club and go somewhere and then settle down and play and get enough playing time.



“All the time, they’ve given me false promises. They didn’t even want me to join FC Cartagena but I had to force my way out.



“They keep telling me, I am young, they have trust in me and want me to stay but the moment the transfer window is shut then everything changes,” he said.



Dauda Mohammed had stints with Asante Kotoko before departing for greener pastures.



Since joining Anderlecht, the enterprising forward has featured for Vitesse Arnhem, Esbjerg fB and FC Cartagena on loan.



