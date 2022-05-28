They never gave me a chance - Alfred Duncan on retirement

Sports News of Saturday, 28 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Footballer unhappy about constant neglect



Alfred Duncan retires from international football



Otto Addo names Black Stars squad for 2023 AFCON qualifiers



Black Stars midfielder, Alfred Duncan has said he was never given the opportunity to achieve his dream of creating history with the senior national team.



On Saturday, May 28, 2022, his club Fiorentina announced that their player has drawn the curtains on his international career.



In Duncan's statement which was posted by the team, he stated that he desired to create history in the national colours.



“The time has come to say goodbye to the national team. My heart is sad because I wanted to write a piece of history with the Ghanaian national team but they NEVER gave me the chance to prove it," part of the statement read.



He added he was consistently overlooked despite meriting a call-up. The footballer further said he was also humiliated and discriminated against in the process.



"When you are never considered and there is nothing you can do to change the situation, mentally it becomes more difficult. I have been humiliated, discriminated against, and left aside for years even though I have tried to keep the doors open all the time,” the statement said.



He mentioned that former Black Stars coaches, Avram Grant, Kwesi Appiah, and CK Akonnor understand his grief about his treatment at the national team.



"The President of the GFA, Kwesi Appiah, Avram Grant, and CK Akkonor know perfectly well what I mean and how they treated me. For the person that I am, I don’t deserve everything they put me through and for this reason, I put an end to a story that never began,” he continued.



Alfred Duncan was a member of the Ghana U-20 squad who won bronze at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2013.



He made his Black Stars debut in 2012 against Cape Verde. He played a total of 10 matches.



His last appearance was in 2019 when Ghana faced South Africa in the 2021 AFCON qualifies. He lasted 61 minutes in the game.