They love and I love them - Jose Mourinho opens up special bond with Africa

Sports News of Friday, 16 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Portuguese manager, Jose Mourinho, has stated that he has limited his visits to Africa due to the commotion that often characterizes his visits to the continent.



The 61-year-old has built an incredible connection with Africans through the opportunity he gave African players by guiding their path to stardom.



In an interview with Vibe with Five, Mourinho said he does not visit Africa often because of the massive love he receives which restricts his movement.



"Yes, I cannot go to Africa. I have Didier, Geremi, Eto'o, Kalou, Obi Mikel, Essien and Sulley Muntari. I have guys all around the World. Every time I go to Africa I cannot walk. The guys, they love me. Even in Europe many of the African guys many love me," he said.



Jose, who holds African players in high regard, mentioned that African players are 'loyal and pure'.



"And to be honest, I love the guys and I feel that the African player is very loyal and very pure."



Jose Mourinho earned an undying love from Africans after making many African players superstar through his coaching.



He is one of the few managers who found African players as special assets and showed keen interest in signing and moulding them to become better footballers.



Among Mourinho's list of successful African players are Didier Drogba, Michael Essien, Samuel Eto'o and Salomon Kalou







