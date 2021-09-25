'They just want to destroy my name' - AshantiGold Prez breaks silence over match-fixing

Sports News of Saturday, 25 September 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

President of AshantiGold Sporting Club, Dr. Kwaku Frimpong, says there is a ploy to get his reputation ruined after he was charged by the Ghana FA for match manipulation.



The President has been charged alongside his son Frimpong who doubles as the Chief Executive Officer of the club for their involvement in the game.



AshantiGold SC 7-0 victory over Inter Allies in a Ghana Premier League game which saw a player score two own goals raise suspicions of match-fixing leading to 18 players and six officials across both clubs charged with a variety of offenses.



Dr. Kwaku Frimpong says Inter Allies defender Hashmin Musah who scored the two goals should be the center of investigation as he proved his innocence.



'We have not done anything bad because we always beat people 4-0, 5-0 or 5-4," Ashanti Gold president Kwaku Frimpong told BBC Sport Africa.



"We beat them five and their defender [Musah] scored two himself. I think they have to put the blame on the guy who scored himself because it's unprecedented.



"So why do we have to blame Ashanti Gold? This is jealousy and they just want to destroy my name. I have not talked to any president or any club. We have done nothing."



Ghana Football Association (GFA) will adjudicate the cases after requesting statements of defense, all of which are expected to have been received by Monday 27th September 2021.



The Ghana FA President has promised to deal with any official or player involved in this match-fixing scandal



Our football has been attacked by faceless cowards," GFA boss Okraku said last month. "It is my responsibility and that of the executive council to defend the passion of the nation.



"Everybody who has played a part [in match-fixing relating to betting] will face it."