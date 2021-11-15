'They gave us a fong-kong referee' - Robert Marawa reacts to SA's defeat to Ghana

Sports News of Monday, 15 November 2021

• Robert Marawa has criticized referee Moguetta Ndiaye’s performance in South Africa’s game against Ghana



• The Senegalese referee awarded a penalty for Ghana in the 32nd minute against the Black Stars



• The Black Stars have booked their place in the playoff stage alongside five other countries



Renowned sports presenter and popular media personality in South Africa, Robert Marawa, has reacted to the Bafana Bafana’s defeat to the Black Stars in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



South Africa missed out on the World Cup qualifiers playoff stage after losing 1-0 to the Black Stars at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.



Senegalese referee Moguetta Ndiaye has been heavily criticized by South Africans and some football fans for his decision to award a penalty to the Black Stars in the first half.



The referee punished South Africa defender Rushine De Reuck for a supposed foul on Daniel Amartey in the 32nd minute as the two players were in a scramble from a corner kick.



Reacting to the penalty incident, Robert Marawa described referee Moguetta Ndiaye as a fake referee.



“They made the Team to drive 9hrs to the Venue then gave us a fong-kong (fake) referee!! Incredible!! 4 hours to Accra on-road and 6-hour flight,” he tweeted.



