They can't do it with Sadio Mane - Social media users react to Senegal's World Cup defeat

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The absence of Sadio Mane was hugely felt as wasteful Terenga Lions of Senegal lost their opening Group A match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup to the Netherlands on Monday, November 21.



In a close and exciting game at the Al Thumana Stadium in Doha which seemed to ending in a draw, the three-time World Cup finalist managed to get two goals in the final 10 minutes to win the game.



Dutch player of Ghanaian descent, Cody Gakpo, scored the first goal when De Jong whipped in a peach of a ball into the box in the 84th minute with Edouard Mendy failing to deal with the cross.



Second-half substitute, Davy Klaassen scored the second goal in added time when he fired the rebound of Memphis Depay's shot inside the left post to complete their victory.



The win was enough to give the Netherlands the maximum three points in the match.



Many social media users bemoaned the absence of Sadio Mane in the game while many criticized Senegal for not having the mental to finish the battle without their talisman.



Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy was also heavily criticized for letting his country down in a game that he had little over nothing to do except the final minutes.



Here are some of the reactions





This Senegal team looks good man, just imagine what they would've been like with Mane — Conn (@ConnCFC) November 21, 2022

You know you miss Mane when your right back Sabaly has taken the most shots in the game. — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) November 21, 2022

Senegal's first half performance okay,but lack the cutting edge upfront.



Sadly Sadio Mane's absence is loud. — George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) November 21, 2022

What was Mendy waiting for??????????????



Come on Senegal! pic.twitter.com/J9oiGF0tUV — George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) November 21, 2022

A small detail from the Dutchmen got Senegal losing the game, the best game we’ve watched so far in #FIFAWorldCup. pic.twitter.com/V6KESAA0uS — King Eben (@King__Eben) November 21, 2022

In the 2018 World Cup ???????? Senegal conceded goals in the 86th, 78th and 74th minutes. 4 years later, they begin the 2022 campaign with a defeat to Netherlands after conceding in the 84th and 99th minutes.



???? @Flashscorecom pic.twitter.com/ZUQ5oDNrLh — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) November 21, 2022

Mendy carry his nonsense come here — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) November 21, 2022

Mendy went from a complete unknown to FIFA Goalkeeper of the Year to a genuine liability in the space of like 3 years — Lyés (@LyesBouzidi10) November 21, 2022

What happened to Mendy man. At one point he was being called the best GK in world football. Its sad to see how quick his decline was — Conn (@ConnCFC) November 21, 2022

Mendy ahh



There was a goalie at Bofoakwa called Ayefr). Anytime he shouts “waaatch” and the defenders leave the ball, they’ll turn to find the ball at the back of the net.



One time he shouted “waaatch”, the Centreback, in anger, cleared the ball together with the goalie’s hand — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) November 21, 2022

A bad day for Mendy. pic.twitter.com/9REwzt6sqk — King Eben (@King__Eben) November 21, 2022

This defeat is on Mendy's head pic.twitter.com/g6z0EYHuEj — The thinker man (@kwekuedilson) November 21, 2022

This Mendy guy is too finished man ???? — Trey (@UTDTrey) November 21, 2022

Did Edouard Mendy make the right decision to come out for the cross on the first Netherlands goal? #3Sports #Qatar2022onMG pic.twitter.com/4UIzir8w62 — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) November 21, 2022