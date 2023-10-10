They are tactically very good – Coach Ogum praises Accra Lions after Kotoko’s narrow win

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The head coach of Asante Kotoko, Prosper Nartey Ogum was impressed with the performance of Accra Lions on Monday after his team secured the first win of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.



The gaffer and his Porcupine Warriors stormed the capital to face their Round 4 opponent of the new league season in a game played at the Accra Sports Stadium.



After a tough contest between the two sides, Asante Kotoko scored late in added time to earn all three points.



Speaking in a post-match interview with StarTimes, Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum described Accra Lions as a tactically good side.



“They are a tactically good side. They are very intelligent on the ball and they are able to move well into spaces so I knew it was going to be like this,” the Asante Kotoko coach said.



Delighted with his team’s first win of the season, Coach Prosper Nartey Ogum applauded players especially the substitutes for helping to see off Accra Lions.



“We have quality, we have depth in the team if you are on the bench your responsibility is to read and analyze the game. I’m happy for them that when they go in there they are able to get the decisions right,” Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum said.



Up next for Asante Kotoko, the team will take on Aduana Stars in Round 5 of the Ghana Premier League.