They are not ready – JE Sarpong casts doubts on Ghana’s AFCON chances

Ghana in pursuit of fifth AFCON trophy



JE Sarpong highlights weaknesses in Black Stars squad



Ghana drawn in Group of 2021 AFCON



Veteran Ghanaian coach, Joseph Emmanuel Sarpong has said the Black Stars is not ready for Africa's biggest international tournament set to start in Cameroon.



The former Aduana Stars coach said Milovan Rajevac's team lacks quality in all departments.



JE Sarpong's words are in reaction to Ghana's 3-0 defeat to Desert Foxes in a pre-AFCON friendly in Qatar.



“As I speak, Black Stars is not competitive enough and I think the team is not ready for a big tournament like this but of course, we have qualified to play in that tournament so we have to play.” He told Wontumi radio.



“Truth be told, goalkeeping department, defensive set up and other areas are crummy but I don’t know, we have not had the glory to play some matches to know our mistakes but as at now, the days are numbered, we have few days to the tournament and so, how are we going to correct our mistakes”



The tough-talking trainer concluded that the current squad does not look competitive.



“So, to me, we are not competitive enough.”



Ghana will be making their 24th appearance at the AFCON in Cameroon, which they are paired with Morocco, Gabon, and Comoros.



The four-time champions last won the ultimate in 1982 and would look to break the long-standing jinx.