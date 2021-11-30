There won't be a replay against Ghana - South Africa boss predicts FIFA verdict

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

South Africa coach Hugo Broos appears to have conceded that their desire for a replay of 2022 World Cup qualifier against Ghana won't be granted by FIFA.



South Africa lodged a complaint with FIFA, alleging they were robbed following their defeat to Ghana in the crucial match early this month.



Ghana insists they won fairly as Andre Ayew scored a first half penalty to secure Black Stars a 1-0 victory at the Cape Coast Stadium and send West Africans through to the final qualifying round.



South Africa want a replay and the main match official, Senegalese Ndiaye Maguette suspended for awarding a 'dubious' penalty against them.



FIFA referred the matter to Disciplinary Committee who commenced investigation last week.



Ahead of the verdict, South Africa's Belgian tactician doesn't seem confident.



“Fifa met on Tuesday,” Broos told HLN Sportcast. “We expect a decision in the course of this week. It’s not just about the penalty kick, it’s about the whole game. The referee made 71 decisions, 47 of which were foul. The analysis has shown that. And 90 percent of those 47 wrong decisions were against us.”



“You have to be able to prove something like that in black and white. Was he bribed? Wasn’t he pressured? Or was he just having a really bad day? The numbers are there, but is that enough for FIFA? I personally think that it will remain with a suspension for the referee and that we should not count on a replay.”



The draw for the playoffs has been moved to January.