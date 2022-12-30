You are here: HomeSports2022 12 30Article 1688210

Sports News of Friday, 30 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

There will never be another like him – Ghana President Akufo-Addo pays tribute to Pele

Edson Arantes do Nascimento a.k.a Pele Edson Arantes do Nascimento a.k.a Pele

Ghana President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has paid an emotional tribute to Brazil legend Pele.

The three-time World Cup winner died on Thursday, December 29, 2022 after losing his battle with colon cancer. He was 82.

Pele is revered globally and widely regarded as the greatest of all time following his trailblazing achievements in the sport.

Reacting to the demise of Pele, the Ghana leader expressed there will never be another like him and has therefore joined friends and sympathizers in paying tributes to the icon.

Pele is credited with scoring a world record 1,281 goals in 1,363 appearances during his glittering career which spanned two decades. He also scored 77 goals in 92 appearances for Brazil.

He remains the only player to win the World Cup three times, his first trophy in 1958, before 1962 and 1970.

